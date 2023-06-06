Farmers back wrestlers, burn BJP MP’s effigy

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 5

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, joined by other farm workers’ unions, today held a protest against the Central government and in support of Indian wrestlers, demanding action against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a sexual harassment case. They also burned an effigy of the MP.

Farmers associated with the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) marched from the Sheran Wala Gate to the office of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited.

Joginder Singh Ugrahan from the union said the Centre was trying to save the suspect. He said youths, farmers, students, workers and others throughout the country were with the wrestlers. The union demanded the arrest of the MP at the earliest or its members would intensify the protest as per call given by the SKM or the wrestlers, he said.

Members of farmer unions also gathered under the flyover adjacent to the old city bus stand and demanded the MP’s arrest.

WFI chief’s effigy burnt

Fatehgarh Sahib: Farmers under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) today held a protest in front of the DC office in support of protesting women wrestlers. They burnt an effigy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, president, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), who has been accused of sexual harassment by some women wrestlers.

Indian Farmers Association leader Baldev Singh and district Krantikari Kisan Union president Harnek Singh Bhallmajra said even though a case had been registered against the WFI chief, he was not being arrested. They demanded immediate arrest of Brij Bhushan, justice to wrestlers and protection of the dignity of girls. The protesters handed over a memorandum of their demands to the DC to be forwarded to the President of India.