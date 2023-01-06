Farmers make free passage for commuters at toll plazas

Patiala, January 5
Farmers associated with the Bhartiya Kisan Union Ekta Ugrahan today made free passage for commuters at all toll plazas as a mark of protest. They however did not obstruct the traffic flow on the state and national highways.
Farmer unions launched a protest against the “exorbitant” amounts being charged at the toll plazas.
Balraj Joshi at the Dhareri Jattan toll plaza said people were being forced to pay double tax for vehicles. “We first pay taxes at the time of purchasing the vehicles and then we are forced to pay tax at the toll booths. Charging the commuters at toll plazas is wrong,” he said.
The farmers said they made all three toll plazas in Patiala and one each in Sangrur and Mohali free for commuters during the afternoon hours.
The farmers also protested against charging double the amount of tax from vehicles without FASTag.
Farmer leaders Sukhminder Singh Baran, Harpreet Singh, Davinder Singh Seel and others took part in the protest.
