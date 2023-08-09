Farmers protest against social media channel

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 8

Members of farmer unions of the district today staged a protest outside the office of a private social media channel in Model Town over the circulation of a video featuring a 16-year-old boy. The protest led to snarl-ups, causing inconvenience to commuters.

The farmers also lodged a complaint with the police. They said two minor boys had gotten into an argument at Tripuri on Monday. “Their parents intervened and resolved the matter, but a video of the altercation between the two, exposing their identities, was shared by the private social media channel on its Instagram and other handles. The same led to mental agony for one of the children as he was harassed by his batch mates at the school. We contacted the office for the deletion of the video, but the channel moderators refused. Fearing for the safety of the child, who is highly depressed due to the whole matter, we launched a protest outside the web channel’s office at Model Town,” the farmers said.

The protest started at 12 noon and continued till 5 pm.

Prince Kharaud from Seuna village said they had lodged a complaint with the Tripuri police station. Later, the matter was resolved amicably with the owners of the social media channel at the Model Town police post.

Ranjit Singh, Model Town police post incharge, said the protesters had come to the police post. “The matter was resolved at the post,” he said.

