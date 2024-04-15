Farmers protest as BJP’s Preneet Kaur attends event at Samana

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 14

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur visited Samana to attend a BJP booth summit. Meanwhile, hundreds of farmers reached the venue before Preneet, blocked the roads, and raised anti-BJP slogans. The police had to remove the farmers to ensure the entry of Preneet Kaur at the event venue.

Farmers under the SKM banner reached the venue in the morning, raising black flags and slogans against the BJP. BKU (Ekta) district coordinator Jagmail Singh Gajewas said, “The BJP leaders, including Preneet Kaur, have never bothered about the farmers and have only shed crocodile tears. We are protesting against the BJP leaders for their failure to address the genuine demands of the farmers. Farmers had gathered here to hold a peaceful protest against the BJP candidate; however, the police detained many union members.”

Samana DSP Neha Aggarwal said they had not detained any farmers, adding that they had shifted them from the spot as they were blocking the road. “We picked them up from there and released them a little further from the spot. The farmers had reached the event venue before the BJP candidate, and therefore we had to intervene to clear passage,” she said.

Preneet Kaur praised the BJP’s manifesto. She said, “The Sankalp Patra released by PM Modi is a reflection of all the things done by the BJP government in the last 10 years, and it also underlines the steps that the BJP will take in the years to come. The Modi 3.0 government will work for the holistic development of all sections of society.”

Attacking the AAP government in Punjab, she said, “Whatever Modi promises are his ‘Sankalps’, and he always fulfils them, unlike the Aam Aadmi Party that sells big dreams through their guarantees; however, they do not stay true to them. The Bhagwant Mann government is functioning on advertisements; however, the state has been facing various crises under them. The state government has been taking loans repeatedly and wasting the taxpayers’ money on promotional material for their party. They have not started any development projects in the state in two years.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Farmers Protest