Farmers reject relief for damage caused to crop

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 27
Farmers under the banner of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta) rejected the compensation amount of Rs 15,000 per acre announced by the Chief Minister for crop loss, The farmers submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner, demanding immediate girdawari (field inspection) and a higher amount of compensation for the damaged crop.
While addressing the media, Gurmeet Singh, BKU district president, said the crops had been severely damaged due to unseasonal rains and the compensation announced by the CM was very less, whereas the cost per acre was comparatively very high. He said wheat, mustard, corn, vegetables, fodder and fruits had been damaged and the farmers were in distress, so the government should come forward and compensate the farming community by at least giving them the original cost for their crop.
Gurmeet demanded immediate field inspection so that the farmers get compensation in time and cover up their losses. He said in the previous years too, wheat and paddy crops had suffered a lot of damage and even animals had died due to the pandemic, but the farmers did not receive the compensation announced by the government. He demanded the compensation amount to be released soon.
