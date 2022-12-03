Farmers seek loan waiver, stage protest

Patiala, December 2
Farmers associated with the Bhateri Kalan Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta) staged a protest outside former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s residence here today. The farmers alleged that the Capt Amarinder-led government failed to fulfil its promise of waiving farm loan.
The protesters blocked the traffic outside the former CM’s residence from 11 am to 3 pm. According to the farmers, Capt Amarinder had assured to waive farm loans in 2017. BKU Press Secretary Balkar Singh said, “The former CM held a gutka sahib in his hand and assured us of the waiver, but his government failed to do so. The farmers who stopped paying EMIs for their loans upon the government’s assurance were rendered defaulters. As a result, many of them died by suicide.”
A farmer leader said, “Capt Amarinder failed to fulfil his promise. He has now joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and should raise our concerns with the Union Government and provide a resolution.”
