Farmers stage protest over MSP

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 19
Farmers, led by Baljit Singh Bhutta, former Chairman, Zila Parishad of Fatehgarh Sahib, today staged a protest against the Punjab and Central governments. They demanded MSP of corn, sunflower, moong and vegetables as per the promise made to the farmers.
Addressing the media, Bhutta said while the support price of corn was fixed at Rs 2,090 by the Punjab Government, farmers were being paid from Rs 900 to Rs 1,500 per quintal in the state markets. Similarly, the support price of sunflower was fixed at Rs 6,400 per quintal, but was being sold at Rs 4,800 in the markets.
He said the farmers were losing thousands of rupees per acre due to the sale of their crops below MSP, while the Punjab Government had announced that the farmers would be given MSP on all crops. Traders were making the most of the farmers’ plight by buying crops at arbitrary prices. He demanded from the Punjab Government that farmers be given the support price of maize and sunflower as well as compensation for their loss.
Master Narinder Singh Makaronpur, Lakhwinder Singh, Sewa Singh, Ranjit Singh, Balraj Singh, Prabhjot Singh Kotla were other prominent persons who took part in the protest.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM leaves for US, says ‘together we stand stronger in meeting shared global challenges’
Says ‘special invitation’ is a reflection of the vigour and ...
Bhagwant Mann attends CM’s yogshala in Jalandhar
Says attending the event has given him energy and strength
Gujarat couple seeking to enter US illegally held captive in Iran by Pakistani agent: Police
A process is on to register an FIR in this connection at Kru...
Heat wave conditions: Mansukh Mandaviya to chair meeting on public health preparedness
Over the past few days, deaths due to heat stroke have been ...
This doctor in Uttar Pradesh has 83 hospitals registered in his name; here is how he got exposed
The authorities say 449 medical facilities in and around Agr...