Farmers stop train for 5 hours at Sirhind

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 10

Passengers of Gorakhpur-bound Jan Sewa Express had a harrowing time after protesting farmers stopped the train at Sirhind railway station for almost five hours today. The train was coming from Amritsar.

The passengers wondered why the farmers were troubling the common people who have nothing to do with their demands. Instead, a passenger said, they gherao residences and offices of political leaders.

BKU (Ekta Sidhupur) general secretary Jasbir Singh Sidhupur and district president Gurmeet Singh were of the opinion that as the central government was not ready to accept their demands, they were forced to protest.

They said the farmers wanted to go to Delhi to press for their demands, but were stopped at Haryana borders and attacked with tear gas and bullets, leaving young farmer Shubkaran Singh dead.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Fatehgarh Sahib