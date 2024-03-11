Farmers stop train for 5 hours at Sirhind

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 10
Passengers of Gorakhpur-bound Jan Sewa Express had a harrowing time after protesting farmers stopped the train at Sirhind railway station for almost five hours today. The train was coming from Amritsar.
The passengers wondered why the farmers were troubling the common people who have nothing to do with their demands. Instead, a passenger said, they gherao residences and offices of political leaders.
BKU (Ekta Sidhupur) general secretary Jasbir Singh Sidhupur and district president Gurmeet Singh were of the opinion that as the central government was not ready to accept their demands, they were forced to protest.
They said the farmers wanted to go to Delhi to press for their demands, but were stopped at Haryana borders and attacked with tear gas and bullets, leaving young farmer Shubkaran Singh dead.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by March 12, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Central Government likely to notify CAA rules today
Citizenship (Amendment) Act was passed in December 2019
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...