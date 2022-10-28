Farmers to call off protest outside Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s house in Sangrur tomorrow

Karam Prakash
Patiala, October 28
Protesting farmers of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) on Friday announced to call off their strike held outside Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s house in Sangrur.
The end of agitation came after a meeting was held between the farmers and Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal at Circuit House here.
The farmers said they would lift the dharna on Saturday.
Notably, thousands of farmers led by the Ugrahan group had been protesting outside the CM house since October 9.
Joginder Singh Ugrahan disclosed that the government had agreed to fulfil their demands. "We have got written assurance from the government that they will fulfil our demands. Therefore, we are calling off the protest."
Meanwhile, Dhaliwal said, "We have reached consensus on all the demands of the farmers after a meeting with Union leaders of BKU Ugrahan. Farmers have agreed to call off their protest."
Major demands of the farmers included- release of compensation to farmers for their damaged crops, compensation to farmers for the death of their cattle due to lumpy skin disease and enhancement in the land acquisition relief.
