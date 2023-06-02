Farmers to hold protest in support of wrestlers

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 1
The Indian Farmers’ Association held a state-level meeting at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib here today. A large number of farmers from across the state participated in the meeting.
National president of the association Satnam Singh Behru and state president Baldev Singh addressed the meeting.
Addressing the media, Behru said during the meeting, a decision was taken to launch an agitation to show their support the women wrestlers on strike.
Behru lashed out at the BJP and said it earlier deceived the farmers and is now trying to save its MP Brij Bhushan, the WFI chief, who has been accused of sexual harassment of women wrestlers.
He said, on June 5, the association would hold protests across the state at the district headquarters.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
26/11 attack accused Pakistani-origin Canadian Tahawwur Rana petitions US court against extradition to India
Last month, the US District Court Central District of Califo...
Bhojpuri singer Nisha Upadhyay injured in celebratory firing during her show in Bihar's Saran
Upadhyay was hit on her left thigh and was admitted to a pri...
2.5kg drugs seized near border in Punjab's Fazilka
2 men nabbed
Woman IAF officer in UP duped by cyber thug on pretext of marriage
According to the woman officer, she had searched for a groom...
Cyber crooks dupe Delhi family of Rs 4 lakh on pretext of getting relative released from Australian jail
Gursimran Singh, 29, recently lodged an FIR with the distric...