Farmers to hold protest in support of wrestlers

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 1

The Indian Farmers’ Association held a state-level meeting at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib here today. A large number of farmers from across the state participated in the meeting.

National president of the association Satnam Singh Behru and state president Baldev Singh addressed the meeting.

Addressing the media, Behru said during the meeting, a decision was taken to launch an agitation to show their support the women wrestlers on strike.

Behru lashed out at the BJP and said it earlier deceived the farmers and is now trying to save its MP Brij Bhushan, the WFI chief, who has been accused of sexual harassment of women wrestlers.

He said, on June 5, the association would hold protests across the state at the district headquarters.