Fateh march welcomed at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 12
The three-day annual Sirhind Fateh Diwas celebrations commemorating Sikh general Baba Banda Singh Bahadur began with an akhand path at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib.
Junior vice-president of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Avtar Singh Ria said the SGPC has been celebrating the Fateh Diwas as well as commemorating the martyrdom day of generals so that the future generations remember the martyrs and their sacrifices.
A grand welcome was accorded to the Fateh March that started from Chappar Chiri, Mohali, and arrived at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib. Despite the scorching heat, a large number of devotees accompanied the march.
Addressing the gathering on the occasion, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said Sirhind Fateh Diwas holds an important place in the Sikh history and every year, a march is taken out to mark this historic day.
