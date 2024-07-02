Fatehgarh Sahib awaits amenities despite MC having Rs 15 crore funds

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, July 1

Though the Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib Municipal Council has a bank balance of over Rs 15 crore, the residents have been suffering because of a lack of basic civic amenities such as cleanliness, street lights, proper drinking water, and faulty sewerage. The condition of the roads here is not any better either. To add to their woes, no development work has been initiated, and the tenders floated for development work have been cancelled over five times owing to the tussle among the contractors, political interference, and fear among officials that they may not be made, as numerous complaints about the ongoing works have been filed by the rival contractors.

MC President Ashok Sood said the tenders are floated from time to time; however, due to some compulsions beyond their control, they have had to cancel them.

Sources claim the works are allotted to societies, and they sublet them to some individuals, preferably those recommended by politicians. They said these individuals do not work as they have not deposited any earnest money, adding that they not only cheat the government as they are not members of society but also cause harassment to the public as their works remain incomplete for years.

Executive Officer Sangeet Kumar and SDO Amit Kumar said they do not care whether the contractors getting tenders are members of society or not. They said they have yet to receive any complaints about the work allotted to society being subordinate to any individual, adding that if they receive such complaints, they would take action.

