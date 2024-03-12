Fatehgarh Sahib Bharat Vikas Parishad elects office-bearers

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 11

Advocate Suresh Bhardwaj was elected unanimously as president of Bharat Vikas Parishad Fatehgarh Sahib for the year 2024–25 during the election meeting of the organisation held here today. The new president assured the gathering that he would fulfil his responsibility with dedication.

The other office bearers elected were Rakesh Wadhwa as patron, Mohindra Pal as senior vice-president, Vipan Sadana as general secretary, Gurjit Logi as joint secretary, Rakesh Gupta as T Gaurav Dawar as joint treasurer and Manpreet Singh as PRO.

Former president Deepak Talwar congratulated the newly elected officers and also presented the annual report of the Parishad.

#Bharat #Fatehgarh Sahib