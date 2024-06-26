Fatehgarh Sahib BJP workers observe Black Day

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 25

A large number of BJP workers, led by state vice-president of the party Praveen Bansal and district president Didar Singh Bhatti, observed Black Day today. The workers observed two minutes of silence to pay respect to all those who opposed the Emergency and languished in jails.

Addressing the gathering, Bansal said it is shameful that the Congress leaders are calling for the protection of the Constitution. They said the Congress should remember that they had imposed an emergency in the country by completely ignoring the Constitution, adding that they put opposition leaders in jail on this day in 1975.

Didar Singh Bhatti said that even after 50 years of the imposition of an emergency, there is anger among the people of the country, and this black day can never be forgotten.

#BJP #Fatehgarh Sahib