Fatehgarh Sahib boy selected for Asian championship

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 9
Jaspooran Singh, a young wrestler and a resident of Behrampur village in the district has been selected for the 17th Freestyle Asian Championship in the U-17 category. It will be held in Jordan from June 20 to 30.
Jaspooran's father Kultar Singh, a wrestler, said it was a matter of pride that another wrestler from Punjab had registered his name in the list of international wrestlers. He said Jaspooran had earlier won a bronze medal in the wrestling championship in Rome, Italy.
Jaspooran said his selection for the Asia championship was due to the blessings of his coach and parents. He said not only winning this championship was his life's goal, but winning a gold medal in the Olympics was also his dream.
