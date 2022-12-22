Fatehgarh Sahib District Administration develops QR code for Jor Mela info

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, December 21

The District Administration has developed a QR code containing information regarding the Shaheedi Jor Mela for the convenience of devotees.

The code would be displayed at various sites and social media so that one can gather complete information about the mela.

DC Parneet Shergill and SSP Dr Ravjot Grewal SSP said for the first time, drones would be used by the police to keep a close watch on anti-social elements.

While addressing the media, they said State Disaster Relief Force would be deployed to tackle any eventuality at the mela. They said all arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the mela.

The DC said no VIP passes would be issued to people or vehicles. Mini buses and e-rickshaws will be available to take senior citizens, children and the physically challenged to the gurdwara for free. The administration would be setting up five free shelter houses for the devotees.

Carrying weapons and kirpans has been banned. Wine shops and ahatas would remain closed within the 3 km radius of Gurudwara Sahib from December 26 to 28.

She said 24-hour power supply, clean drinking water, public toilets and medical facilities would be available round the clock.

The SSP said the mela has been divided into five sectors and to maintain smooth flow of traffic, diversions and alternative routes have been identified. She said 54 nakas, 13 observation posts and seven police help centers have been set up.