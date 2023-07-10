Fatehgarh Sahib girl named editor of Norway magazine

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, July 9

Ridam Kaur (11), granddaughter of renowned Punjabi writer Paramjit Kaur Sirhind, has brought laurels to the state as well as the country and the Punjabi community in Norway as she became the youngest editor of an international magazine, “Donald Duck”, in Norway.

Expressing their happiness, her parents said the magazine had been publishing on a weekly basis since 1948 and was popular among not just children, but people of all ages.