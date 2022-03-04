Fatehgarh Sahib: Inter-state gang of robbers busted, 5 held

Surinder Bhardwaj

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 3

The CIA staff of Sirhind claimed to have busted a seven-member inter-state gang of Nepalese, who used to target and loot families, particularly elderly couples living alone. The police have arrested five members of this notorious gang, whereas two are still at large. The police have recovered seven knives, intoxicant capsules and pills and some other weapons used in robberies.

Giving information, DSP (Investigation) Brij Mohan said on receipt of secret information the police raided secluded premises at Chatarpura village, near Mandi Gobindgarh, and arrested five persons, identified as Chakra Shodh, Pappu Singh, Arjun Singh, Shankar Bahadur and Hira Singh, while the search for the two main gang leaders Khadak Singh and Akash, is on.

He said during preliminary interrogation they revealed that they used to target families in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi. He said that their modus operandi was to get jobs by showing fake Aadhaar cards as cook or watchman and they used to win the confidence of the family and then after a month or so they used to go on leave by providing the family with a substitute. The newly-placed person used to mix sleeping pills in the food and when the family fell asleep, he would open the door for others and they made good their escape with valuables and cash.

He said last year they had robbed a family at Badinpur village, near Mandi Gobindgarh, and took away 40 tolas of gold, cash and a revolver, while the revolver is likely to be recovered, whereas the jewellery has been sold in Nepal.

He said they were so smart that they didn’t use mobiles calls for communication but used messenger to talk to each other so that they could not be nabbed.

He said they had also admitted that they had robbed an IAS officer in Rajasthan, besides some families in Delhi and Ludhiana. He hoped that their gang leaders would be arrested soon.