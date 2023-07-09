Fatehgarh Sahib LIP chief held for forgery, fraud

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, July 8

District Lok Insaaf Party president Dharamjit Singh Jalvehra has been arrested for cheating over allegedly transferring share of land belonging to his mother in his name by forging the signatures of witnesses.

The police said Karamjit Singh, a resident of Jalvehra village, had, in his complaint to the SSP, accused his brother Dharamjit of forging signatures and committing a fraud.

An inquiry was conducted and it was found that the signatures of witnesses were forged following which a case under Sections 420, 465, 467 and 471 of the IPC was registered against Jalvehra at the Sirhind police station. He was arrested and produced in a court, which sent him to judicial custody.

Dharamjit Singh works as an assistant professor at Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Girls College, Mandi Gobindgarh.