Fatehgarh Sahib MP holds public darbar

Surinder Bhardwaj

Fatehgarh Sahib, July 4

Fatehgarh Sahib MP Dr Amar Singh held a public darbar at his office in the District Administrative Complex today. He addressed the grievances and demands of the residents. The MGNREGA workers said that after the results of the General Election, they had been deprived of work on the grounds that they did not vote for the candidate of the ruling party. Dr Amar Singh spoke to the State Principal Secretary (Rural Development) about the problem and assured the workers that a special team would be sent to the city to investigate their grievance soon.

While talking to The Tribune, he said he spoke to the Centre to cover the district under the international tourist circuit. However, no concrete steps were taken towards this even though his proposal was accepted. He said he would take up the matter with the Central Government again.

#Fatehgarh Sahib #MGNREGA