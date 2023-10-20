Fatehgarh Sahib residents harried as posts of official remain vacant

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, October 19

Fatehgarh Sahib residents are a harried lot, as posts of various officials across different departments have been lying vacant in the district.

The post of the Bassi Pathana SDM fell vacant on August 15, and it is yet to be filled. As a result, the Khamano SDM has been given additional charge of the subdivision. Besides, the Fatehgarh Sahib SDM has been on leave since September 22 owing to some medical reasons, and it has badly affected the works pertaining to revenue, transport, court cases and the inspection of grain markets during the peak paddy season, among others.

Registration work has been hit in Fatehgarh Sahib as the post of the Naib Tehsildar remains vacant, and the absence of a District Welfare Officer has adversely affected the implementation of various public-oriented schemes. Besides, as there is no District Education Officer (P), primary education-related work has suffered. As the post of the Assistant Commissioner (Labour) is yet to be filled, labour issues concerning industrialists remain unresolved. There are only 48 patwaris, against the sanctioned strength of 118. Out of them, only 31 are regular.

Senior Citizens Association president RN Sharma said, “Fatehgarh Sahib appears to be a neglected district. It is not a priority of the government.” He appealed to the government to fill the vacant posts for the smooth functioning of all departments.

When contacted for comment, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Parneet Shergill said that they are pulling on despite the shortage of officials.

