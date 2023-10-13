Fatehgarh Sahib roads dotted with potholes; commuters a harried lot

Surinder Bhardwaj

Fatehgarh Sahib, October 12

The roads in the district, especially the ones around the district headquarters, are in bad shape.

Even though vast stretches of the roads are dotted with potholes, repair or maintenance work is yet to begin. Some of the roads in tatters are the Bachat Bhawan and Civil Hospital roads, the Lincoln College Road, the stretch connecting Sirhind Mandi with Sirhind City, Mandofal Road, Chandigarh Bypass Road and the main road near Octroi No. 4, among others.

The road leading from Fatehgarh Sahib to Bassi Pathana has been dug by the Sewer Board, resulting in the disruption of traffic. The recent deluge and unseasonal rains further compounded the situation. Commuting on the dilapidated roads is quite perilous.

Just recently, an elderly man and his grandson fell off their scooter while riding over a pit on the Sirhind City Road.

The state of affairs calls attention to the wavering commitment of the local administration to maintaining and repairing the roads from time to time.

While the Public Works Department (PWD) Executive Engineer (XEN) did not take calls for comment, the PWD Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) said that he was not aware of the condition of the roads since he had just recently assumed charge.

