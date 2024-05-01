Fatehgarh Sahib SSP bereaved

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 30
SSP Dr Ravjot Grewal and Jagraon SSP Navneet Bains suffered a jolt as their four-year-old daughter Naira died on Monday night after her throat choked while she was eating something.
Her mother had tried to revive her. As they were preparing to take her to the hospital, she vomited and collapsed.
Her last rites were performed at Mohali on Tuesday. DGP Gaurav Yadav and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann condoled her death.
