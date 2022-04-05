Fatehgarh Sahib: SSP declares zero tolerance to graft

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 4

Ravjot Grewal, SSP, while addressing police officials of the district here today warned of zero tolerance against corruption and drugs. She said no malpractice and inefficiency on the part of the police shall be tolerated as they were meant to serve the people.

She said their sole motive was to keep in mind priorities of the new government to maintain law and order, keep a tab on drug peddlers, intoxicant suppliers, be vigilant against anti-social elements and above all serve the people with devotion and dedication. She reminded them that they had got a great opportunity to serve in this land of martyrs and they had to honour the mandate of the people for change and serve them wholeheartedly.