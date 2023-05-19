Fatehgarh Sahib: Technology labs encourage active learning, says DC

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 18
To train students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, state-of-the-art technology (STEM) labs are being set up in various schools of the district.
Fatehgarh Sahib MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai said setting up of these labs under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann would be instrumental for revolutionary changes in the field of education. He said this while addressing the gathering after inaugurating the first STEM lab at Government Smart Senior Secondary School, Chanarthal Kalan, today.
Talking about the concept of these labs, Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill said STEM labs are educational spaces that encourage active learning and enhance problem-solving skills.
