Fatehgarh Sahib villages to get town-like facilities, says MLA

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 22
Fatehgarh Sahib MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai today laid foundation stones of various development projects such as lying of interlocking tiles at various places in the village, construction of sheds, flooring in a school, construction of two parks and construction of bathrooms in the Channo village.
While addressing the gathering, the MLA said all villages falling under the Fatehgarh Sahib constituency would be provided with town-like facilities. He said the development would be initiated so that the migration of people from villages to towns could be controlled.
He said, “Though the state government’s priority is the health and education sectors, but the development of villages is also on its agenda.”
The MLA said under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the government had taken various steps for the overall development of the rural as well as urban sector. He said the CM had initiated sports activities in the state so to attract the youth towards sports and keep them away from drugs. Rai said stadiums and sports kits would be made available in the villages.
