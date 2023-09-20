Federation holds education convention ‘Gyan Kharag’

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 19

The Federation of Private Schools and Associations of Punjab held it’s first “Gyan Kharag” Convention here. The federation said it is making continuous efforts to raise the standard of education and improve health and environment.

It has prepared an educational road map for the state, which was released by the president, Jagjit Singh Dhuri, in the presence of principals and management of over 300 schools.

District President Bhupinder Singh said the convention was organised at Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology. The members discussed problems being faced by schools along with their solutions.

