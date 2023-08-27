Federation supports J&K engineers’ stir

Patiala, August 26
All-India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) has lent full support to decision of the Jammu and Kashmir Electrical Engineering Graduates Association (JKEEGA) to go on protest leave on September 9 to press for their demands.
At a meeting held here, the federation said, “The Jammu and Kashmir administration has been absolutely non-serious about the issues being faced by the power employees and engineers. The recruitment has been put on hold for the past seven years and the Transmission Corporation is headless for almost one year. A mass protest leave has been planned for September 9, in which all engineers from Jammu and Srinagar will participate.”
“The AIPEF demands that the administration should resolve the genuine issues of J&K employees and engineers,” said AIPEF spokesperson VK Gupta.
