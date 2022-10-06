Fervour marks Dasehra celebrations in royal city Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 5

Dasehra was celebrated to commemorate the victory of good over evil at various places in the city today, including Jorian Bhathian, near the polytechnic college in SST Nagar, Pratap Nagar and the Veer Haqiqat Rai ground.

People gathered in large number to witness the ‘Ravan Dahan’ at the Jorian Bhathian and Veer Haqiqat Rai grounds. Importantly, the ‘Ravan Dahan’ was held at only four places in the city. Earlier it used to be held adjacent to the Modi mandir near the District Administrative Complex as well.

Meanwhile, roads near the venues of celebrations saw a huge rush of vehicles, thereby leading to snarl-ups.