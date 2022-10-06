Fervour marks Dasehra celebrations in royal city Patiala

Patiala, October 5
Dasehra was celebrated to commemorate the victory of good over evil at various places in the city today, including Jorian Bhathian, near the polytechnic college in SST Nagar, Pratap Nagar and the Veer Haqiqat Rai ground.
People gathered in large number to witness the ‘Ravan Dahan’ at the Jorian Bhathian and Veer Haqiqat Rai grounds. Importantly, the ‘Ravan Dahan’ was held at only four places in the city. Earlier it used to be held adjacent to the Modi mandir near the District Administrative Complex as well.
Meanwhile, roads near the venues of celebrations saw a huge rush of vehicles, thereby leading to snarl-ups.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
34, including 22 children, killed in mass shooting at day-care centre in Thailand
Suspected gunman, a former policeman, later kills his wife a...
'Kidnapped' Punjabi family found dead in orchard in California: Sheriff
The victim family, from Hoshiarpur in Punjab, was kidnapped ...
Watch: Chilling video released by police showing the moment Sikh family was kidnapped in US
Jasdeep and Amandeep Singh came out with their hands zip-tie...
India awaits WHO information on any cough syrup link to Gambia deaths
UN health agency informed the Drugs Controller General of In...