Few takers for electric crematoriums

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 27

Despite the Municipal Corporation and administration having spent lakhs of rupees on the installation of electric crematoriums, city residents have failed to make use of the environment-friendly way of cremating the dead. Most people prefer the traditional method of funeral i.e. the flame-based method, which results in pollution.

Around 200 cremations were carried out at the Bir Ji cremation ground in a month, but the authorities received only five to seven requests for electric cremation.

The city has four cremation grounds. An officials said, “All these grounds have provisions for the cremation of the dead using the traditional flame-based method. Of the four, only two have provisions for electric cremation. But these are also seldom used.”

Bikram, a worker at the Bir Ji cremation ground said, “Most people prefer the traditional method. We offer them to cremate the dead using the electric crematorium, but the people refrain from using it. Only a few families opt for the electric method.”

He said nearly 180 to 200 dead bodies were cremated at the Bir Ji cremation ground every month. “Of these, only five to seven families use the electric method,” he added.

Manager at the Badungar cremation ground also said they were getting a low response for using the environment-friendly method.

Kundan Gogia, a member of the committees at the Bir Ji cremation ground and Ghalori gate crematorium said, “There is less awareness among the public regarding the electric method. They prefer the traditional method. This is while the traditional method inflicts much harm to the environment because of the burning of wood. It also takes a lot of time as compared to the electric method.”