F'garh Sahib MC House okays canal water supply project, treatment plant

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, August 28

Heated arguments were exchanged in the presence of MLA Lakhbir Rai during a meeting of the Municipal Council, Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib held in the council office at Sirhind town today.

The meeting was presided over by Ashok Sood, president of the council, and attended by 20 of the total 22 members. The Congress has 19 members, whereas AAP has three councillors in the House.

During the meeting, 20 proposals were presented for consideration by the president. While 16 proposals were passed after discussion, two were rejected due to a strong opposition from Congress councillors and the other two were kept pending on the allegation of corrupt practices.

Among the rejected proposals were laying of a sewerage pipeline on Roza Sharif, Fatehgarh Sahib, premises at a cost of Rs 20.11 lakh and sterilisation of stray dogs at the cost of Rs 11.13 lakh. The former was declined as it was a private property.

Among the proposals kept pending on the allegation of corruption was clearing the expenditure incurred on various purchases and works initiated during floods in Sirhind last month.

The House approved proposals on laying of sewers in four wards of the city at a cost of Rs 1.43 crore, supply of drinking water from Bhakra Canal and to hand over 8.25 acres for water treatment plant. An extension in the contract of 12 firemen and one driver was also approved.

One of the Congress councillors, Narinder Kumar Prince, whose election has been challenged in the court of the Election Tribunal, Fatehgarh Sahib, alleged that he was being pressured to join AAP or his membership would be in jeopardy.

The MLA denied the allegation. Addressing mediapersons, Rai said the AAP government had zero toleration for corruption. The allegation levelled by the member would be duly investigated and no corrupt persons would be spared, he added.

On the rejected proposal of laying of sewer lines, he said Roza Sharif was a holy place where a large number of members of the Muslim community come from across the country and abroad to pay obeisance. He added that he would arrange money from the government to carry out the work there.

