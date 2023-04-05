File cleared, more staff for dental college soon: Minister

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 4

The Department of Health and Family Welfare has approved the recruitment of faculty members at Government Dental College and Hospital, Patiala. Addressing a press conference here today, Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh said he had cleared the file to hire faculty members at the college, which is reeling under acute staff shortage.

The dental college has 10 departments with 56 posts of faculty members but currently has only nine faculty members, according to sources. As per the Dental Council of India, a college needs a minimum of 36 teachers. The last faculty recruitment was done in 2008.

“The state government has failed to hire faculty members in over a decade and this resulted in shortage of staff. In fact, the state government had last year approved the Punjab Dental Education (group 1) Service Amendment Rules, 2022, in August. But the recruitments under the new rules are yet to take place,” said an insider at the college.

“We have decided to send the matter of hiring new faculty members through the Punjab Public Service Commission. The associate professors and professors will be hired through walk-in interviews,” said Balbir Singh. "The professors and associate professors will be hired soon, while the process for new recruits will take a few months as per protocol followed by the PPSC."

During the press conference, Dr Balbir Singh exhorted people to adopt yoga. He said diseases should be prevented, not cured. He said the state government will provide yoga teachers for the purpose.

Regarding problems being faced by patients due to improper functioning of the Radiology Department at Mata Kaushalya Hospital, he said the state had insufficient gynaecologists and employees for radio diagnosis.

“We lack doctors for the purpose at various places in the state. We are working on the matter. Until new recruitment is done, we have decided to sign contracts with private service providers, wherein the patients will not have to pay for the services for the time being.”

Hiring through PPSC

