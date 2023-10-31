Filmmaking competitions to mark edu video festival

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 30

The Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMRC) here is set to host the CEC-UGC Educational Video Festival. Professor Jagat Bhushan Nadda, Director of the Consortium for Educational Communication (CEC), made the announcement during the closing ceremony of the 15th Parkirti International Documentary Film Festival, which is being held in Ahmedabad.

Prof Nadda said that the EMRC should schedule a visit to Amritsar and Harmandir Sahib for the participants. The university official said that holding the festival here would provide a platform to showcase EMRC’s work and achievements on a national level.

They added that it would also provide exposure for the local students and film enthusiasts here to participate in this event as it would provide them with a chance to learn from experts.

Joint Director, CEC (Software), Dr Sunil Mehru, said CEC organises two major annual film festivals. The ‘Parkirti International Documentary Film Festival’ includes documentaries in four categories: human rights, development, Swachh Bharat, and environment.

The ‘Educational Video Festival’ that is set to be held here will host film competitions in various categories, including script, camera, sound, and direction, among other technical categories. Dates for this festival will be announced soon.

The University Vice Chancellor Arvind said the university will make all efforts possible to make the festival successful.

#University Grant Commission UGC