Finally, Congress puts up a united show in Patiala constituency

Aman Sood

Patiala, April 25

In a show of strength, Congress leaders today gathered under one roof along with PPCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and party candidate Dharamvira Gandhi to show solidarity to the party high command and “assured to work for the party”.

local Leaders were miffed over party ticket to ‘outsider’ Dharamvira Congress leaders from the Patiala parliamentary constituency had openly opposed the ticket to Dharamvira Gandhi claiming that “an outsider” was chosen

Last week, disgruntled leaders had held a party workers’ meeting claiming that the workers were also unhappy with the ticket to a parachute candidate Confident of his win I am confident that Dharamvira Gandhi will secure a resounding victory, bolstered by the steadfast support of senior Patiala leaders. Amrinder Raja Warring, PCC Chief

In Patiala to “bridge the gap” between local Congress leaders and Dharamvira Gandhi, Warring said the “party is united” to take on opposition candidates. In a clear message to suspended or ousted Punjab Congress leaders, Warring said those “flying party flags and working for the party candidates” will surely be taken back into the party fold.

“Our gathering today underscores our unequivocal support for Dharamvira Gandhi. While internal divergences may persist, the imperative of securing a brighter future for our nation unites us. Our collective commitment transcends personal agendas, exemplifying the ethos of dedicated service to the party,” said Warring.

“I am confident that Dharamvira Gandhi will secure a resounding victory, bolstered by the steadfast support of the senior Patiala leadership,” he said.

Senior leaders from Patiala, including Lal Singh, Brahm Mohindra, Hardyal Kambhoj, Kaka Randeep Singh, Madan Lal Jalalpur, Vishnu Sharma and Harinder Pal Singh Harry Mann were among those present during the PPCC chief’s visit and pledged to work for the party. “We will work hard to ensure the victory of the Congress. There may be some differences but now we are all united,” said Vishnu Sharma.

However, despite the unity show, fissures within the party seem far from over. “I went there as I was invited and our state president was present. They have asked us to work for the party, which we are doing. Let’s see if the party’s grassroots-level workers accept him,” said a former Congress MLA. “We’ll seek votes for the party,” said another leader.

Dharamvira Gandhi expressed gratitude to the leaders. “It is incumbent upon us to unite once more to safeguard the future of our nation. Over the past decade, a climate of apprehension has been cultivated under the Modi-led BJP. This election stands as a watershed moment, determining the trajectory of our democracy,” he said.

