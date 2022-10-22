Finally, MC mobilises officials, orders fogging, issues challans

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 21

Having failed to keep dengue larvae breeding sites in check at the beginning of the season, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has started pressing all its officials of the health branch along with the commissioner, both the joint commissioners, the health officer and the sanitary staff to ensure proper fogging and elimination of dengue larvae in the city. The move comes after the city reported 19 cases of dengue on Thursday.

The activity of elimination and fogging was earlier carried out on Fridays only, but the MC has now intensified it in October. The MC have issued 90 challans to city residents from October 11 to 19.

The MC had asked the health department to list the number of notices issued by it to people after identification of larvae. “We did not get the information so we launched checking drives on our own and issued challans,” an official said. However, officials from the health department claimed the MC officials had failed to accompany them to carry out the activities.

Municipal Health officer Jasveer Kaur said, “We have carried out extensive advertising and awareness drives regarding dengue larvae in the city, but people still lack awareness. We are carrying out extensive fogging in the city.”