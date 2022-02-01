Fire at establishment branch: Five months on, Punjabi University committee yet to finalise report

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 31

Over five months after its formation, a committee of Punjabi University to probe a fire incident at its establishment branch is yet to submit the final report to the university administration. A number of documents, including service records of former employees, were burnt in the incident.

The incident took place in the evening of August 10. As per official statements issued then, records, along with furniture, were engulfed in flames. The university security staff was alerted, which doused the flames.

Interestingly, it was not the first incident of fire on the campus. All the more, the university records were being looked into by the Punjab Vigilance Department in connection with a number of alleged scams. The Vigilance Department had been demanding records of the university while it was inquiring into an alleged misappropriation of UGC-related grants. Officials contacted then had said the exact details of documents burnt in the fire were not yet known.

An official privy to the matter today said, “The university had formed a committee to look into the matter and submit a report. It has been over five months since then.”

Sources said a number of documents, including service records of retired employees, were charred. “However, important documents were not harmed. Also, the university’s security officials managed to douse the flames in time and restricted the damage,” added the sources.

They said the probe committee was formed, but “the matter has been lingering on due to various reasons, including unavailability of committee members”.

A member of the committee, requesting anonymity, said, “We have held a few meetings. The committee had also directed the security incharge to be a part of it. Hopefully, another meeting will be held on the matter soon.”

Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind said, “A few meetings were held. Preliminary reports had pointed toward a short circuit. We will look into the matter and expedite the process.” —