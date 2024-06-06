Fire breaks out in garbage dump on Sirhind road

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 5

Fire broke out in a garbage dump situated on the Sirhind road, causing great inconvenience to commuters as the smoke spread out in the area. Firemen were pressed into service to control the fire.

Later, residents of Sirhind town led by Congress councillor Gurjit Singh Logi held a protest at the site. He said the garbage dump on the road leading to the town had become a nuisance for commuters with foul smell emanating from it, and now the fire had made things worse as clouds of smoke covered nearby areas. Passersby were finding it difficult to drive through thick smoke.

Logi said they had submitted many memorandums and even approached council officials and district administration for the removal of the dump, besides holding demonstrations many times, but in vain. He said the officials only gave assurances to remove the dump, but the garbage of the entire town continues to be dumped here.

Sanitary inspector Manoj Kumar said due to a fire in the fields adjacent to the garbage dump, it spread and reached the dump.

