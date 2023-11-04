Fires: Union warns officials against ‘harassing’ farmers

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, November 3

A large number of farmers, under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Sidhupur), today complained of being harassed by officials for burning stubble. The leaders contended that the tillers had no choice but to burn the crop residue for want of proper machinery to manage stubble. Gurjit Singh, union secretary, warned officials harassing farmers would have to “face the consequences”. The leaders appealed to the government to provide them stubble-management equipment free of charge.

#Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) #Fatehgarh Sahib