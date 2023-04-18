Fissures appear in PUTA over ‘arbitrary’ statements

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 17

Fissures have emerged in the Punjabi University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) after two executive members raised questions over alleged arbitrary issuance of statements by its office-bearers.

Campus politics There is nothing autocratic in our functioning. We are fighting for the teachers’ demands. We hold an executive body meeting as per demands of the members. These allegations are all part of campus politics. Dr Maninder Singh, PUTA Secretary

The two professors and PUTA executive members, Gulshan Bansal and Rakesh Kumar, in a letter to the PUTA president said a few office-bearers and members of PUTA had been issuing certain statements on the behalf of the association which were not discussed in its executive or general body meetings.

They alleged that as per the constitution of PUTA, the meeting of its executive body is supposed to be held at least once every month. “But the last executive meeting of the association was held on January 17, 2023. No meeting has been convened thereafter,” the letter read.

They pointed out that the PUTA secretary issued a statement on the official letterhead without the approval of the president or the executive body regarding a call to boycott classes from April 3.

PUTA secretary Dr Maninder Singh said, “There is nothing autocratic in our functioning. We are fighting for the teachers’ demands. We hold an executive body meeting as per demands of the members. These allegations are all part of campus politics.”

PUTA president Nishan Singh Deol said, “The call for boycott of classes from April 3 was pre-decided. I was away, which is why the letter was given by the secretary. We are busy fighting for the demands of the teachers. We are hopeful the university will get the required grants as per the demands and agitation raised by PUTA.”