Five child beggars rescued in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 10

A team from the office of District Child Protection Officer today rescued five children who were found begging at various chowks and light-points in the city.

District Child Protection Officer Shaina Kapoor said the team from the office raided a number of places, including near the Fountain chowk, Kali Devi temple, city bus stand, Urban Estate and Dukhniwaran Sahib Gurdwara and rescued five children.

The team also reached the families of the children and informed them about various schemes launched and run by the state and Central governments for the benefit of children.

The officer said poor people remain unaware about the government schemes launched for their benefit, which leads to such situations.