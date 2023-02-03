Five days after attack, doctors rue lack of security at Rajindra Hospital

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, February 2

Nearly a week after the attack on a doctor, not much has changed on ground in terms of security. Government Rajindra Hospital, which has multiple open entry points, continues to reel under shortage of security persons, while a number of its corridors remain dark and unlit during night hours.

Hospital authorities today said they raised the matter with the Police Department and also discussed the same with a local MLA.

Lack of enough security arrangements at Government Rajindra Hospital has come to the fore multiple times in the past. Doctors said the violent attack on the doctor five days ago, that left him with multiple facial injuries, is not the only incident to have taken place on the premises. Visitors have often misbehaved with doctors and have attacked them in the past as well.

They said while the hospital staff continue to work under immense burden, the Health and Police Departments have not made any arrangements to increase police force on the premises.

“The hospital has multiple unmanned entry and exit points. While all entry points, barring one, are shut for vehicles after 2 pm, there are various small points from where people continue to enter and exit the premises freely. This increases anxiety, especially among female doctors at night duty,” a senior resident doctor said.

Doctors pointed out that some corridors at the hospital are not even lit at all hours. “There is a lack of security personnel here. Also, lights in some corridors are not functional at all times. We want the hospital authorities to make proper arrangements for the same,” a doctor said.

Presence of illegal kiosks selling tobacco products right outside the hospital gate has gone unchecked for long. “It is a blatant violation of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003. But, tobacco products are being sold right outside the hospital and college gates in the open without a check,” an insider said.

Medical Superintendent Dr Harnam Singh Rekhi said his office in the past had written to the Health Department to increase the number of security personnel at the hospital. “We have again raised the matter with the department now and have demanded that the security staff be doubled. We have also discussed the matter with the Police Department and asked to upgrade the police post on the premises to a police station and also sought to double the police force deputed at the hospital,” he said. Rekhi further said the authorities are working to ensure proper regulation of entry and exit points as well.