Fix specific time slot for public hearings: DC

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 16

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Parneet Shergill today directed all district officials to fix a specific time slot for public hearings and to address the grievances in a fixed time frame.

She said the timings should be displayed outside the offices for the information of the public and also ordered the officials to be present in office on time.

The officer said it had come to her notice that most officials did not have a specific time slot for public hearings, thus causing inconvenience to the people as they had to make several rounds to lodge their grievances.

Parneet said the official meetings should be held only in the afternoon so that the time allotted for addressing grievances could be devoted exclusively to people.

She said any official found disobeying the orders would be dealt with severely.