Flex boards dot Patiala after CM visit

Patiala, October 3
Flex boards were illegally put up on electricity, and street poles continued to dot the city a day after CM Bhagwant Mann and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s visit. The two had come here to launch an Rs 550 crore health infrastructure drive for the state. But local leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) went ahead and illegally covered the city’s poles with posters of the two leaders and those related to the newly launched drive.
The street-light poles adjoining the old bus stand, near Khanda Chowk, on the Bhupindra road, near Mata Kaushalya hospital, left the city defaced.
One of the residents said, “The local leaders, in order to show their association to their political leaders, illegally installed posters on all electricity poles and other places on roadsides. But the problem is that they were not removed until Tuesday. The Municipal Corporation here should issue challans in such cases.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Should majority get all rights?' PM Modi takes swipe at Rahul's 'aabadi-haq' remark
Says poor largest segment in country, deserve first right on...
Delhi cops raid NewsClick scribes, arrest founder in anti-terror case
30 locations linked to news portal, journalists searched; di...