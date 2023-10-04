Flex boards dot Patiala after CM visit

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 3

Flex boards were illegally put up on electricity, and street poles continued to dot the city a day after CM Bhagwant Mann and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s visit. The two had come here to launch an Rs 550 crore health infrastructure drive for the state. But local leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) went ahead and illegally covered the city’s poles with posters of the two leaders and those related to the newly launched drive.

The street-light poles adjoining the old bus stand, near Khanda Chowk, on the Bhupindra road, near Mata Kaushalya hospital, left the city defaced.

One of the residents said, “The local leaders, in order to show their association to their political leaders, illegally installed posters on all electricity poles and other places on roadsides. But the problem is that they were not removed until Tuesday. The Municipal Corporation here should issue challans in such cases.”

#Arvind Kejriwal #Bhagwant Mann