Flood relief: Farmers to gherao houses of MLAs, ministers on Aug 19

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, August 10

Farmer organisations under the banner of SKM today held a meeting at Fatehgarh Sahib gurdwara and decided to gherao the houses of MLAs and ministers on August 19 to demand immediate compensation for flood victims.

The meeting was attended by leaders of Krantikari Kisan Union, the BKU (Quadian), the BKU (Lakhowal) and the Indian Farms Association. Various issues concerning the farming community were discussed at the meeting.

Addressing mediapersons, Harnek Singh Bhallmajra, district co-ordinator, said the government had not announced any compensation for the flood-affected farmers. To ensure full compensation to the victims and declare floods as an emergency-like situation, the SKM, Punjab, would besiege the houses of all state MLAs and ministers on August 19. He said the SKM would hold dharnas in front of the houses of all three MLAs of Fatehgarh Sahib district from 11 am to 5 pm.

