Flood relief: Farmers to gherao houses of MLAs, ministers on Aug 19

Fatehgarh Sahib, August 10
Farmer organisations under the banner of SKM today held a meeting at Fatehgarh Sahib gurdwara and decided to gherao the houses of MLAs and ministers on August 19 to demand immediate compensation for flood victims.
The meeting was attended by leaders of Krantikari Kisan Union, the BKU (Quadian), the BKU (Lakhowal) and the Indian Farms Association. Various issues concerning the farming community were discussed at the meeting.
Addressing mediapersons, Harnek Singh Bhallmajra, district co-ordinator, said the government had not announced any compensation for the flood-affected farmers. To ensure full compensation to the victims and declare floods as an emergency-like situation, the SKM, Punjab, would besiege the houses of all state MLAs and ministers on August 19. He said the SKM would hold dharnas in front of the houses of all three MLAs of Fatehgarh Sahib district from 11 am to 5 pm.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides
All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday
5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held
The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...