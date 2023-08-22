Flood relief issue: SAD protest at Devigarh today

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 21

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) senior leader and former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra said today that the party would hold a huge gathering against AAP over its failure to release compensation for flood-hit farmers of the state.

Chandumajra said the party would hold a protest at Devigarh over the matter tomorrow, which would be led by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

He said the floods had caused extensive damage to farmers’ crops, animals, residences, schools and hospitals across several constituencies in the district, specifically Ghanour, Sanur, Rajpura, Samana and Shutrana.

He said the state government was incompetent and lacked in response in terms of visiting the affected regions or carrying out assessment of losses incurred.

He said the distribution of cheques by the Chief Minister on August 15 was mere theatrics, adding that the statements made by the CM during the crisis did not effectively assist the flood victims.

He said the SAD would hold a gathering against the state government’s attitude of dealing with the situation at hand.

