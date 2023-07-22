Floods: Legislators give away relief cheques

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, July 21

Floods not only caused financial loss but also claimed precious human lives. The state government is committed to provide due compensation to the flood victims.

This was stated by Bassi Pathana MLA Rupinder Singh Happy and Fatehgarh Sahib legislator Lakhbir Singh Rai while distributing cheques for Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in flood. Happy handed over a cheque for Rs 4 lakh to Baljit Kaur, the widow of Fakir Singh of Bassi Pathana who was swept away in floodwaters while returning from duty.

Rai handed over a relief of Rs 4 lakh to the family of Guddu, 17, who too died in floods at Vishwakarma Colony of Sirhind. The MLAs also handed over letters of approval for financial assistance of Rs 75,000 to those who lost their livestock to floods.

