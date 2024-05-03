Flying squad formed to check sale of PUSA-44

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 2

To ensure the sale of quality seeds, the district administration has formed a flying squad at the block level to monitor the illegal sale of water-guzzling PUSA-44 varieties of paddy and the sale of spurious seeds. Besides this, the flying squad would also keep track of the rates of different varieties of paddy seeds sold in the district.

Chief Agricultural Officer Dr Jaswinder Singh appealed to farmers to only use recommended seeds from the Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana and to opt for varieties that require less water and save on fertilisers to contribute significantly to soil conservation.

He emphasised the importance of avoiding the cultivation of the variety Pusa-44, which requires more water and increases pollution caused by burning stubble. He said the district and block-level officers would conduct regular checks of seed-selling shops in the district, adding that action would be taken under the Seed Act if any irregularity was found.

He appealed to farmers that if any shopkeeper sells paddy seeds at higher rates, it should be brought to the attention of the Agriculture Department.

The Chief Agricultural Officer said farmers of the Samana block may contact Block Agricultural Officer Satish Kumar (97589-00047), Bhunerheri block and Sanour may contact Agricultural Development Officer Vimalpreet Singh (98159-82309), Ghanaur block may contact Agricultural Officer Gurdev Singh (83605-47756) and Agricultural Development Officer Jupinder Singh Pannu (73070-59201), and Agricultural Development Officer Anurag Attari (97819-93090).

He said farmers of Patiala block may contact Agricultural Officer Gurdev Singh (83605-47756) and Agricultural Development Officer Jaspinder Kaur (95017-394028); farmers of Rajpura block may contact Agricultural Officer Avninder Singh Mann (80547-04471) and Agricultural Development Officer Neetu Rani (87289-56448); and farmers of Nabha block can contact Agricultural Development Officer Rashpinder Singh (98789-86603) and Agricultural Development Officer Jaspreet Singh Dhillon (99881-11379).

