Folk artistes steal the show at youth fest

Patiala, December 11
Folk artistes and singer Amrit Maan regaled audience on the second day of the inter-university youth festival at Punjabi University. Students from 13 universities participated in the event. Punjabi singer Amrit Maan’s performance was the highlight of the event.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind was the chief guest. He felicitated the winners. Director, Department of Youth Services, Rajesh Dhiman appreciated the organisation.
Various competitions including mimicry, elocution, debate, painting, poster-making, cartooning, and others were held at the event.
