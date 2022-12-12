Folk artistes steal the show at youth fest

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 11

Folk artistes and singer Amrit Maan regaled audience on the second day of the inter-university youth festival at Punjabi University. Students from 13 universities participated in the event. Punjabi singer Amrit Maan’s performance was the highlight of the event.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind was the chief guest. He felicitated the winners. Director, Department of Youth Services, Rajesh Dhiman appreciated the organisation.

Various competitions including mimicry, elocution, debate, painting, poster-making, cartooning, and others were held at the event.