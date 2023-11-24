Folk music, song competitions mark Day 3 of youth festival

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 23

On the third day of the ongoing Inter-Zonal Youth and Folk Festival at Punjabi University, the vibrant performances of folk dance and cultural melodies spread a festive atmosphere on the campus.

A special announcement was made by the chief guest, Cabinet Minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra, who promised a donation of Rs 2 lakh from the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) for the upcoming North Zone Youth Festival to be held at the university.

Jauramajra emphasised the significance of such festivals, stating that those who participate in such cultural events often achieve great success in life, reaching different milestones and excelling in various fields.

Dr Gagandeep Thapa, in-charge of Youth Welfare Department, said that the third day of the festival witnessed competitions in folk singing, drama, mimicry, folk songs, folk music, folk orchestra, debates, speech, arts, and poetry recitation. He added competitions in various art forms such as gidha, kavishari, folk songs, classical music, classical dance, and more would be held over the next few days. On the final day, Health Minister Dr Balvir Singh and renowned poet Sukhwinder Amrit would preside as chief guests, distributing prizes to the winners.

Special sessions were conducted by Dean Academic Affairs AK Tiwari and Registrar Navjot Kaur. Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa College (Anandpur Sahib) won the debate competition, ahead of Government Barjindra College and Baba Farid Law College (both Faridkot).

In the speech contest, Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa College, bagged the first position, followed by Baba Farid College and Government Ripudaman College (Nabha).

Government Ripudaman College (Nabha) won the poetry recitation event, while the Punjabi University Campus and Punjabi University Guru Kashi Campus (Talwandi Sabo) won the next two positions.

#Chetan Singh Jauramajra #Punjabi University Patiala