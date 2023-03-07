Food writer Karen Anand promotes her book in Patiala

Patiala, March 6
Food writer, restaurant consultant and chef Karen Anand was recently in Patiala to talk about her recent book, ‘Masala Memsahib’, at the Write Circle event.
The event was organised by Prabha Khaitan Foundation in association with Door No. 3 as hospitality partners.
“I had never been to Punjab before and therefore could not mention about the food from this northern state in my recent book. However, since I am here now, I am sure the cuisine from this state will feature in my next writings as it has touched my soul,” Karen said.
In an interaction with literati Praneet Bubber, Karen said, “The fine art of cooking is so diverse across the continents, countries and states that one must travel and travel to feel these tastes.”
“I’ve written around 20 books. Indian cuisine was never my focus, but this time I thought why not try and highlight cuisines of Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Maharashtra and West Bengal,” she said.
